Ukraine gets no promised COVID-19 vaccines from EU yet - President Zelensky

WARSAW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has complained that the EU has defaulted on its promise to provide vaccines against the novel coronavirus. He was speaking at a special ceremony on the occasion of the 230th anniversary of the first Polish Constitution in Warsaw on Monday.

"My country has received nothing yet. I believe this is very unfair," he said about the issue of vaccine supplies from Europe.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had effective contracts on this score with Britain, India and the United States.

"There are two agreements on 200 million doses of the vaccine, but we will get them only towards the year-end, in the third of fourth quarter of 2021," Zelensky said. Less than one million people have so far been vaccinated in Ukraine, he added.

"This is very little, given the size of our country," Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s Health Minister Maxim Stepanov cited data on Monday, showing a total of 2.1 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Ukraine during the pandemic. The past day saw 2,758 new ones. Coronavirus-related complications have killed 44,750. As of today, 755,100 Ukrainians have been vaccinated.