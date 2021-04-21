Bolivian president thanks Putin for new batch of Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES, April 21. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for sending a new batch of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to his country.

"We salute Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made the arrival of this batch possible," Arce wrote on Twitter.

According to the president, the vaccine "will be immediately allocated" among the country’s nine administrative regions.

The country’s President Luis Arce said in December 2020 that Bolivia had signed a contract for the Russian Sputnik vaccine. The country received the first shipment in January. The second batch arrived to Bolivia on April 15.

The Kremlin press service said on Monday that Putin had had a phone conversation with Arce to discuss Sputnik V supplies.