West creating mechanism of discrediting unfavorable states in OPCW, says Russian envoy

THE HAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Western countries are creating a mechanism in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) meant to discredit unfavorable states, Russian envoy to the organizations Alexander Shulgin told an OPCW member state conference Tuesday.
"A mechanism for discrediting unfavorable states is being created in the OPCW by efforts of Western countries," he noted. "The scheme is simple, provocations are staged with the help of NGOs who are fostered by sponsor funds, primarily the infamous White Helmets. It is all actively hyped up by leading Western media outlets, while the OPCW structure is engaged later to legitimize all these fakes." The pinnacle of these actions, Shulgin stressed, was "the draft decision on Syria which is unprecedented for the OPCW and the Chemical Weapons Convention" which stipulates that the country should be stripped of certain rights and privileges.