Moldova’s Party of Socialists accuse president of sending country into chaos

CHISINAU, April 5. /TASS/. The parliament faction of Moldova’s largest Party of Socialists has accused President Maia Sandu Monday of acting against the interests of people in her first 100 days in office and throwing the country into disarray.

"The first 100 days of Sandu’s presidency has come to be a catastrophe and a disappointment. She did not fulfil a single promise to citizens over this time. Moreover, the head of state acted against her own people and constitution and plunged the country into chaos," head of the parliament’s judiciary commission Vasile Bolea said. He bashed the president for refusing to engage in dialogue with the parliament and demanding snap elections, leaving the country without a competent government amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. "It is important to prevent her from continuing to exercise irresponsibility and inflicting damage on people," the lawmaker underlined.

Sandu said last week that she managed to visit Kiev, Brussels and Paris in the first 100 days in office as well as welcome head of Romania Klaus Iohannis in Chisinau which, according to her, "helped to unblock good relations with foreign partners" and receive aid from them to fight the pandemic. In turn, she condemned lawmakers for standing in the way of fulfilling main promises, such as fighting corruption as well as carrying out cardinal changes in domestic policy and other reforms.

Sandu entered office in late December 2020 and immediately demanded a government resignation and early elections.