EU’s politics towards Russia to lead to severance of diplomatic ties, experts warn

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The EU’s line towards escalation of relations with Russia may result in severance of diplomatic ties, says Valdai discussion club foundation board chairman Andrei Bystritsky, adding that Brussels deliberately corners the situation.

"I believe that this situation can lead [to the severance of diplomatic ties]. It does not have to, but it can. This is a situation, when we have a ‘the worse the better’ game," the expert said. "To a certain extent, [EU High Representative Josep] Borrell has been carrying out this line systematically since February. Maybe, irrationally, he wants to bring the situation to its lowest extreme, so that he could kick off it."

These intentions may not come to fruition, however, because the EU has no unity, especially amid the pandemic-related crisis. Besides, the situation in the world began to escalate abruptly on several directions at the same time.

"It is the US-China, the US-Russia, the US-Latin America; besides, everything inside the EU crumbles along the fault lines. And the Europeans try to react to all this," Bystritsky explained.

He noted that the situation in relations between Russia and the EU is "softer" than between Moscow and Washington.

"But the general dynamic is negative. And, what’s more important, it is unclear what could have made it more positive. There is nowhere more to go towards deteriorate, there is only direct confrontation. I am afraid that the critical point has not been reached yet," the analyst concluded.

EU states cooperate with Russia individually

Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of European Sciences Deputy Director Vladislav Belov believes that the relations between Moscow and Brussels are already at their lowest point, adding that the EU has cornered itself in a dialogue with Russia.

"The EU has cornered itself. Brussels for us is an unreliable partner who keeps defining the agenda on its own. Russia is not okay with this, and this is what [Foreign Minister Sergey[ Lavrov speaks about," Belov continued.

He noted that Moscow remains open to cooperation, but Brussels only keeps imposing sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, the analyst believes that European countries will develop their cooperation with Russia individually.

"The EU provides no positive signals and responses, neither on the European Commission President level, nor on the level of individual commissioners. But relations do develop at the bilateral level," he noted.

Besides, according to Belov, despite all differences, Moscow and Brussels will selectively participate in joint projects.

"The suspension will remain at the level of Brussels and Moscow. With the exception of certain projects in environmental protection. Communication goes on, however, but I do not see any breakthroughs. This is why we remain on the bilateral track. At least with Germany and some other countries," the expert explained.