Bavarian PM supports Sputnik V production in Germany

BERLIN, March 20. /TASS/. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder has urged the European Union to "think wider" regarding the issue of providing access to the EU to vaccines made by various producers and supported production of Russia’s Sputnik V in Germany.

"We should think wider on the whole. This includes the fact that it is necessary to provide access to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as soon as possible if it meets the requirements," he said in an interview released by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Saturday, adding that "it will be possible to produce [the vaccine] in Germany."

The European Medicines Agency said on March 4 that the procedure of step-by-step examination of Sputnik V had begun, adding that specialists would look into the vaccine’s compliance with the European Union’s standards in the field of security, effectiveness and quality. Sputnik V is one of the world’s top three vaccines as to the number of approvals from state regulators. By now Sputnik V has been registered by more than 50 countries with a total population of over 1.3 bln.