JCPOA still alive thanks to Iran’s responsible position, says Iranian top diplomat

TEHERAN, March 19. /TASS/. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still in place solely thanks to Iran’s responsible position, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Friday.

"Reality check: The JCPOA is alive SOLELY because of Iran's responsible conduct," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Instead of coordinating with enemy No.1 of the JCPOA (Israel - TASS), the EU/E3 (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom - TASS) & US must act responsibly & comply with UNSCR 2231."

After a meeting with visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris and Tel Aviv were concerned over the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. He called on Iran to stop worsening the already tense situation in the nuclear sector by new violations of the Vienna agreements.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in late February that should Iran "resumed its full performance of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States would be prepared to do the same" and "would then seek to lengthen and strengthen the parameters of that deal." Several days later, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei, in turn, emphasized that Tehran needed to be sure that Washington would lift sanctions before engaging in dialogue.