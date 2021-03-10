Jordan approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Jordan has issued emergency use authorization for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) said on Wednesday.

JFPA Director General Nizar Muhaidat said that "the emergency use of the Russian vaccine was authorized [Wednesday], after a long period of studying the technical files submitted by the Russian company." The review was completed after the JFDA had been provided with the required information on Tuesday night, he said.

According to official statistics, Jordan has recorded more than 448,000 coronavirus cases and about 5,000 deaths.