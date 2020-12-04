US presence in Syria obstacle to restoration of country’s unity, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Illegal military presence of the United States in Syria gets in the way of restoration of the country’s unity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said via a video link at the Rome 2020 Mediterranean Dialogues on Friday.

According to the Russian minister, it was possible to "break the back" of terrorism mostly thanks to Russia’s decisive assistance to the Syrian government.

"The tasks of providing decent life conditions for millions of Syrians, who have survived that devastating war, are coming to the fore. It requires the participation of the entire world community," Lavrov said. "We have to state with regret that in response to constructive shifts in political settlement, Damascus receives illegal presence of US forces on its territory, which is overtly used for encouraging separatism and for hindering the restoration of the country’s unity."

The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the new US and European sanctions slapped against Syria and baseless, evidence-free allegations against Damascus about the use of chemical weapons and war crimes.

"The West demonstrates double standards denying help to Syria, even when humanitarian issues are raised," he stressed. "Amid the pandemic, the West sticks to its policy of economic strangling of Syria."

Lavrov confirmed that peace and stability could be brought to the Middle East and North Africa based on international law.

"It involves rejecting any external interference, respecting principles of the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and relying on inclusive national dialogue in each country, where any strife can be seen," the minister explained. "Russia sticks to this very line in all situations in the region, including in Syria.".