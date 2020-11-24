Georgia takes first place worldwide by coronavirus spread, immunologist says

TBILISI, November 24. /TASS/. Georgia is in the first place worldwide by the spread of the coronavirus infection per 100,000 people over the past week, one of the country’s leading immunologists, staff member of Georgia’s Center of Allergy and Immunology Bidzina Kulumbegov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Over the past week, we have been registering daily from 3,000 to 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection. For example, if we take these figures and calculate them per 100,000 people, it will turn out that over this short period of time we took the first place worldwide," he said. He added that "this is confirmed by the data of The New York Times newspaper which published an interactive map yesterday which recorded 2,807 infections per 100,000 people in Georgia with the average number of infections over the past seven days being 3,579 people."

The scientist also noted that Georgia is currently experiencing a peak of the spread of the virus and the authorities need to introduce additional restrictions in order to decrease the daily growth. "The day before yesterday 4,048 new cases were registered over 24 hours, I don’t think this figure will grow. All laws of epidemic say that in Georgia with its population, 4,000 is already the limit. Now it is necessary to introduce additional limitations for this figure to go down," he said, adding that he is completely against a total lockdown.

The epidemic situation in Georgia began to aggravate sharply in September. Over the past week, over 3,000 new cases of the infection have been detected in the country daily. On November 22, the daily growth came to 4,048 people which was a record high. In all, during the pandemic in Georgia, 111,818 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, with 92,215 patients having recovered and 1,051 fatalities.