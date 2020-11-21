Azerbaijani president describes situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as ‘promising’

BAKU, November 21. /TASS/. Positive trends emerged in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after a trilateral agreement had been singed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Armenian prime minister, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with members of a Russian inter-agency delegation on Saturday.

"A new promising situation has emerged in the region. I am sure that positive trends will grow. In any case, Azerbaijan is ready for it," Aliyev pointed out, as cited by the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

According to him, the trilateral statement is an important step aimed at establishing a lasting and durable peace in the region. "I am glad that we managed to make decisions that will make it possible for the Azerbaijani people and the Armenian people to live in peace, try to heal the wounds of war and focus on the future, a common future, a safe future for us and our neighbors, and contribute to strengthening security in the region," the Azerbaijani president emphasized.

Azerbaijan’s plans to improve relations with Armenia may create a new situation situation in the region and strengthen global security, Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday. "I hope that the current ceasefire and our future plans to normalize relations with Armenia provided that Armenia takes them positively, may create a new situation in the region in terms of strengthening stability and security. Everyone will benefit from it, including people living in the region and our neighbors, and the entire world will be safer," Aliyev emphasized.