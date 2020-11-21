Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kabul rises to eight

TASS, November 21. At least eight people were killed and 31 injured in rocket attacks on Kabul on Saturday morning, 1TV channel reported with reference to the Ministry of Health of Afghanistan.

According to the report, 23 rockets were fired at the Afghan capital in the morning. Several districts of the city were shelled. One of the rockets fell on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Kabul - there were no casualties.

Pajhwok agency reported earlier that at least ten rockets were fired at Kabul on Saturday morning.