Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is projected to win the US elections by major US networks, has not ruled out filing a lawsuit against the current US administration and the US General Services Administration (GSA), which still have not recognized him as the election winner, he said Thursday at a press conference Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was asked whether his campaign is considering lodging a lawsuit against incumbent US President Donald Trump’s administration and the GSA due to the fact that transition of power is yet to begin, while Biden himself still hasn’t been cleared to access coronavirus action plans. "It’s still an open question," he said. "We haven’t ruled it out," Biden added.

At the same time, the politician acknowledged that the legal proceedings would "take a lot of time." "We’ll get further along by actually working with our Republican colleagues now," he said, clarifying that he is talking about the Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Biden also said, the refusal of incumbent Republican US President to recognize the results of the recent presidential elections is irresponsible. "I think we are witnessing incredible irresponsibility, an incredibly damaging message is being sent to the rest of the world about how the democracy functions," Biden said, noting that had to "choose words." "I don’t know what his motives are, but I think it is totally irresponsible," he added.

Biden’s representatives earlier reported that they had filed applications to the US General Services Administration (GSA) to officially recognize Biden as president-elect. GSA head Emily Murphy is still refusing to sign the documents, pointing out that Trump has not conceded, while there are no official results proving that Biden indeed won. In accordance with the US legislation, the GSA executive should deliver final verdict on who can be considered president-elect.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.