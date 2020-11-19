{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible

Democratic presidential nominee also said, the refusal of incumbent Republican US President to recognize the results of the recent presidential elections was irresponsible
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is projected to win the US elections by major US networks, has not ruled out filing a lawsuit against the current US administration and the US General Services Administration (GSA), which still have not recognized him as the election winner, he said Thursday at a press conference Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was asked whether his campaign is considering lodging a lawsuit against incumbent US President Donald Trump’s administration and the GSA due to the fact that transition of power is yet to begin, while Biden himself still hasn’t been cleared to access coronavirus action plans. "It’s still an open question," he said. "We haven’t ruled it out," Biden added.

At the same time, the politician acknowledged that the legal proceedings would "take a lot of time." "We’ll get further along by actually working with our Republican colleagues now," he said, clarifying that he is talking about the Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Biden also said, the refusal of incumbent Republican US President to recognize the results of the recent presidential elections is irresponsible. "I think we are witnessing incredible irresponsibility, an incredibly damaging message is being sent to the rest of the world about how the democracy functions," Biden said, noting that had to "choose words." "I don’t know what his motives are, but I think it is totally irresponsible," he added.

Biden’s representatives earlier reported that they had filed applications to the US General Services Administration (GSA) to officially recognize Biden as president-elect. GSA head Emily Murphy is still refusing to sign the documents, pointing out that Trump has not conceded, while there are no official results proving that Biden indeed won. In accordance with the US legislation, the GSA executive should deliver final verdict on who can be considered president-elect.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

Tags
Joseph BidenDonald Trump
Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 100,000
In the past 24 hours, 576 new fatalities were recorded
Read more
Resolution by UN General Assembly on Crimea is biased — diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Ukraine used the UN platform for peddling its political and territorial claims to Crimea
Read more
China counts on Russia in fight against world hegemony - Chinese Foreign Minister
According to Wang Yi, Beijing is interested in strengthening political dialogue with Moscow, in close coordination of positions on important issues
Read more
Hainan's first business jet repair base begins operating
The industrial site belongs to the commercial carrier Deer Jet, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines
Read more
Armenian president appoints Ara Ayvazyan as foreign minister
Earlier on Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan relieved Ayvazyan from his duties as deputy foreign minister
Read more
Russia records lowest daily coronavirus case tally since November 11
Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew to 1,991,998
Read more
Putin’s health ‘absolutely fine’ — Kremlin
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian president held a meeting with government members and coughed a few times
Read more
Russian national team loses 0:5 to Serbia, does not advance to Nations League top division
Nemanja Radonjic, Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, and Filip Mladenovic scored goals for the Serbian team
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
Press review: Russia’s humanitarian response in Karabakh and is the dollar doomed in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 19
Read more
Stepanakert gradually coming back to a peaceful life
Read more
Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov may hold his next UFC fight in January
One of the possible opponents is Yair Rodriguez of Mexico, according to the source
Read more
New mutated strain of coronavirus emerges in Russia’s Siberia — watchdog chief
The chief sanitary physician said that the virus strains from Western Europe were brought to Russia en masse in early spring
Read more
Lavrov says US, France nursing ‘wounded pride’ over Moscow-brokered Karabakh peace deal
It was "unethical" to promote claims in the situation when every minute could mean somebody’s life, Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects Trump campaign’s lawsuit
The court ruled 5-2 that observers were able to see that members of the Philadelphia County Board of Elections were performing their duties under the Election Code
Read more
Unclear why Armenian PM was reluctant to allow refugees to return to Shusha, Putin says
According to Putin, the issue of Shusha "emerged during this round of conflict"
Read more
Putin dismisses allegations about Russia's changed attitude to Armenia under Pashinyan
"Our relations are based on cultural and religious affinity, as well as on strong historical, and it is even more important than relations between individuals," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Russia’s Investigative Committee charges four terrorists with Russian pilot’s death
On February 3, 2018 a terrorist group attacked a Sukhkoi-25SM plane with an anti-aircraft missile system, forcing the pilot to eject, face off with terrorists and eventually blow himself up with a hand grenade
Read more
Lavrov, Chinese counterpart discuss highest-and high-level contacts
Read more
Slowdown for deplatforming Russian media? Moscow to punish US tech giants for censorship
Russia’s telecom and media watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, will be in charge of this measure
Read more
UNGA committee adopts resolution condemning human rights abuses in Crimea
The document has been considered annually since 2016 and is not mandatory
Read more
Putin: Turkish support for Baku in Karabakh geopolitical consequence of USSR’s collapse
The Russian leader stressed that Azerbaijan is an independent sovereign state which has the right to choose its allies as it likes
Read more
Russian peacekeepers escort first Azerbaijani military convoy from Shusha
A convoy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces consisted of three Kamaz trucks with personnel
Read more
Condition of Serbian Patriarch Irinej serious but stable, says Serbian Orthodox Church
Earlier, due to the consequences of the coronavirus infection, Serbian Orthodox Bishop Milutin of the Diocese of Valjevo passed away
Read more
Russian Antarctic station rattled by 6.0 magnitude earthquake
The epicenter is located at a distance of 40-50 km southeast of the station in the Bransfield Strait at depths in the earth’s crust from 1.5 to 10 km
Read more
Press review: Russia hits back at EU and is left out of China’s free trade zone plans
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 13
Read more
Bill submitted to Russian parliament on labeling individuals as foreign agents
Individuals labeled as foreign agents must report about their activity at least once in every six months
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh’s status to be agreed in future, says Putin
He said that it would be possible to agree Nagorno-Karabakh’s status after conditions were created for normal life, for resuming relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and relations between people, especially in the conflict zone
Read more
Contracting coronavirus possible between 1st and 2nd injections — vaccine developer
Earlier, the anti-coronavirus task force in the Tomsk Region said five out of the 42 medics vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection
Read more
Russia expects Germany’s clarification on envoy’s words about Soviet goals in WWII
German Ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn said earlier that by liberating Germany from Nazism, the Soviet Union had sought to establish Stalin's oppressive regime in the defeated country
Read more
Certification request for Sputnik V vaccine submitted to WHO
On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus
Read more
Defense firm delivers Ratnik combat outfits to Russian troops ahead of schedule
The arrival of about 18,000 outfits was not stalled by the pandemic and the restrictions imposed
Read more
Dogs learn breathing underwater as Russian scientists test liquid respirational technology
The liquid breathing technology entails filling human lungs with liquid rich in oxygen, which gets into the blood system
Read more
Russian Navy corvette holds drills in North Sea in long-distance deployment
The crew of the corvette held air, anti-ship and anti-submarine defense drills
Read more
West stirring the pot to disrupt Nagorno-Karabakh agreements — Russian foreign intel chief
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10
Read more
Russia’s upper house approves use of armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh
On November 9, Russian President Putin, Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russian parliament approves primacy of Constitution in over 100 laws
The Russian Constitutional Court has been tasked with estimating whether an international agreement or decision running counter to the Russian Constitution should be executed
Read more
Advanced Tornado-S rocket launchers to replace Smerch systems in Russian troops by 2027
Advanced Tornado multiple rocket launchers are precision systems outfitted with smart rocket shells capable of striking enemy vital facilities at considerable distances
Read more
US congressmen adopt bill to prevent G8 restoration with Russia’s participation
Now the initiative will have to be considered by the US Senate, where the majority now belongs to the Republicans
Read more
Risks of escalation in Iraq persist, Putin says
He noted that the global and regional security situation remained difficult
Read more
Unprovoked brutality against Belarusian demonstrators impermissible — Kremlin
The spokesman said Moscow was closely following the events in the "fraternal" country
Read more
Russia to complete tests of breakthrough ceramic armor for armored vehicles in early 2021
The armor's advantages are lightness and high resistance to artillery and tank weapons, according to Technodinamika Group CEO
Read more
Russia notes attempts to skew details of Nagorno-Karabakh agreement — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the reserved reaction by Western countries is surprising
Read more
Russia developing new weapon to replace Iskander tactical missile system
The Iskander-M is unique and its upgraded potential "has been tapped by less than a half," Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery chief stressed
Read more
Turkey’s parliament approves presidential decree on sending troops to Azerbaijan
Under the decree, Turkey will send its troops to Azerbaijan for one year
Read more
Lavrov labels US demands for explanations on Karabakh statement as ‘misunderstanding'
The top diplomat recalled the telephone conversations between the presidents of Russia and France, during which "the Karabakh issue was discussed in the most thorough way"
Read more
Press review: Pro-EU candidate wins Moldovan presidential vote and Armenia stuck in strife
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 17
Read more
Missile attack kills three military servicemen in Damascus suburb - agency
According to SANA, another soldier suffered wounds
Read more
Kremlin blasts US attempts to extend its jurisdiction to other countries
The spokesman issued comments on the US Senate’s adoption of the Rodchenkov Act
Read more
Advanced electronic warfare systems to enter service with Russian troops in 2019
The Pole-21 radio jamming modules are designated to protect vital facilities of the armed forces and the country’s infrastructure from precision weapons
Read more
Press review: Who’s exempt from Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act and Trump mulls strike on Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 18
Read more