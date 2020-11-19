Lavrov, Armenian top diplomat discuss prospects for allied relations

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenia’s newly appointed top diplomat Ara Ayvazyan have held a telephone conversation, discussing the prospects for allied relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Russian foreign minister congratulated his Armenian counterpart on his appointment," the statement reads. "The two top diplomats discussed allied cooperation between Russia and Armenia, as well as the schedule of future contacts," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.
Lavrov and Ayvazyan also exchanged views on practical steps to implement the decisions that the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan had made on November 9 in order to ensure a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia’s president on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan the country’s foreign minister. Former Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned on Monday.