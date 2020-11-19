Lavrov, Armenian top diplomat discuss prospects for allied relations

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenia’s newly appointed top diplomat Ara Ayvazyan have held a telephone conversation, discussing the prospects for allied relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian foreign minister congratulated his Armenian counterpart on his appointment," the statement reads. "The two top diplomats discussed allied cooperation between Russia and Armenia, as well as the schedule of future contacts," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.