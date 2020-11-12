Georgia reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TBILISI, November 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia grew by 3,120 in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 69,681, the government’s website on coronavirus spread informed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the authorities reported another 2,911 COVID-19 cases, while on November 10 Georgia confirmed 2,970 new cases.

Another 2,358 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,169 (74.87% of all those infected). A total of 3,311 are undergoing treatment under medical supervision in special hotels.

The coronavirus spread rate has stood at 1.09 over the past eight days. To date, 1.87% of the population, which equals 3,716,900, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thirty-three COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death to 599. Georgia has so far conducted 1,012,265 coronavirus tests, covering 27.23% of its residents.