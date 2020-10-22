Georgia records almost 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, October 22. /TASS/. Georgia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,595 in the past day, setting a new record since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s total case tally reached 22,803, according to the government’s website informing about the coronavirus spread.

Some 1,351 new cases were registered on Wednesday, 1,194 on October 20 and 1,186 on October 19.

In the past 24 hours, 398 people recovered. The total number of recoveries made 9,401 (41.23% of those infected). The number of quarantined individuals in the past 24 hours dropped by 54 to 4,408. Some 1,848 people are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision. This is 76 more than a day earlier.

The coronavirus spread rate in the past eight days has been at 1.35. Some 0.61% of Georgia’s 3.7 million population have contracted the virus. In the past day, six people died. The country’s total death toll hit 178. A total of 810,729 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the republic among 21.81% of citizens.