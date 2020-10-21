Georgia sees new record high of daily COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, October 21. /TASS/. Georgia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,351 in the past day, setting a new record since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s total case tally numbered 21,208, according to the government’s website to keep the public updated on the coronavirus spread.

Some 1,194 new cases were registered on October 20, 1,186 on October 10 and 1,192 on October 18.

In the past 24 hours, 337 people recovered. The total number of recoveries reached 9,003 (42.45% of those infected). The number of people placed on quarantine in the past 24 hours dropped by 1,945 to 4,462. Some 1,772 are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision. This is 352 more than a day earlier.

The coronavirus spread rate in the past eight days has been at 1.43. Some 0.57% of Georgia’s 3.7 mln population have contracted the virus. In the past day, 14 people died. The country’s total death toll hit 172. A total of 800,789 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the republic among 21.54% of citizens.