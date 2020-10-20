New daily high of COVID-19 infections registered in Georgia

TBILISI, October 20. /TASS/. The number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Georgia has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,194 which is a record since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections rose to 19,857, the government website which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide stated on Tuesday.

On Monday, 1,186 new infections were reported, while 1,192 new cases were recorded on October 18. On October 17, the country saw 958 new infections.

Over the past 24 hours, 328 patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is 8,666 (43.64% of the total number of infections). The number of quarantined individuals over the past 24 hours has not changed remaining at 6,407. In all,1,420 patients are still staying at special hotels under medical supervision.

The coronavirus spread coefficient in Georgia over the past eight days has been at the level of 1.48. During the pandemic the infection was detected in 0.53% of the country’s population of 3,716,900. A record number of 15 fatalities was recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the death total to 158. In all, 791,665 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in Georgia, covering 21.3% of the country’s population.