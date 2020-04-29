Survivors exceed coronavirus patients in Georgia for first time

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. Georgia has registered six new coronavirus patients over the past twenty-four hours while the number of survivors has grown to 12, Medical Director of the Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Marina Ezugbaya told reporters on Wednesday.

The South Caucasus republic registered these statistics for the first time, she noted.

"We had 511 confirmed cases. Six new cases have brought the figure to 517. A total of 12 people have recovered from the illness. There were 156 of them and now their number has grown to 168. The number of recoveries has exceeded new infections for the first time," Ezugbaya stressed.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Georgia on February 26. Today over 5,100 people are under quarantine in Georgia while 549 individuals are staying at inpatient clinics. Six patients have died. Three Georgian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have been delivered to their home country from abroad.