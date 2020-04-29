Survivors exceed coronavirus patients in Georgia for first time

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. Georgia has registered six new coronavirus patients over the past twenty-four hours while the number of survivors has grown to 12, Medical Director of the Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Marina Ezugbaya told reporters on Wednesday.
The South Caucasus republic registered these statistics for the first time, she noted.
"We had 511 confirmed cases. Six new cases have brought the figure to 517. A total of 12 people have recovered from the illness. There were 156 of them and now their number has grown to 168. The number of recoveries has exceeded new infections for the first time," Ezugbaya stressed.
The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Georgia on February 26. Today over 5,100 people are under quarantine in Georgia while 549 individuals are staying at inpatient clinics. Six patients have died. Three Georgian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have been delivered to their home country from abroad.
Georgia declared a state of emergency over the pandemic from March 21 to May 22. From March 31, the Georgian authorities prohibited free movements across the country and imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
From April 27, Georgia started to gradually ease the restrictions imposed in the South Caucasus republic to fight the novel coronavirus: people are allowed to ride in cars, the taxi service has resumed its operation, open-air agrarian marketplaces have reopened and online services for goods purchase and delivery are available.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 959,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.