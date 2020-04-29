Health Ministry names reasons behind low COVID-19 incidence in Russia

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. High dispersion and low mobility of Russian people are among reasons of relatively low coronavirus incidence in Russia, says the analytical report named "The influence of the COVID-19 coronavirus on situation in Russian healthcare," prepared by the Ministry of Health’s Central Research Institute of Healthcare Organization and Informatics.

"There are several main reasons for relatively low COVID-19 incidence rate in Russia, in comparison to countries with high incidence rate: 1. Russia is the largest country in the world, therefore, the population is relatively dispersed, which objectively reduces people’s contacts; 2. Relatively low mobility of the Russian population compared to population of the European nations and the US," the report reads.

Besides, low incoming tourist flow, low tourism activity of Russian themselves and low development of internal tourism - especially during winter times - are also named among the reasons of low coronavirus incidence in Russia.

The experts also underscore high vaccination rate, hospital equipment, good organization of work of clinics, and measures taken by the authorities in a bid to prevent the coronavirus import.

The study also notes high rate of coronavirus tests (per capita), concluding that the low incidence rate is not a consequence of poor testing coverage.