BAKU, November 8. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s troops have taken control of Shushi in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation broadcast on state television on Sunday.

"The date of November 8 will go down into our country’s history forever. The Armed Forces have taken control of Shushi," Aliyev said.