About 235,000 ballots to be processed in Arizona over weekend

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. At least 235,000 ballots are yet to be processed in Arizona (11 electoral votes) over the weekend, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNN on Friday.

There is "approximately 235,000 outstanding ballots" statewide with about 135,000 in Maricopa County, she said.

According to CNN's estimates, residents of Maricopa County, which is home to the capital and largest city in the state, Phoenix, prefer Democrat Joe Biden. He leads there with 50.9% of the vote, while Republican Donald Trump has 47.7%. Statewide, Biden is also ahead of Trump with 49.8% versus 48.7% of the vote.

The winner of the election is yet to be determined in Nevada (6 votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania, Alaska (3).

According to Fox News and the Associated Press, Biden has won in Arizona (11), where he is ahead of Trump by about 38,000 votes. Other American media still avoid naming him the winner in this state. Trump is leading in North Carolina and Alaska.

According to latest projections of Fox News and Associated Press, Biden has received 264 electoral votes so far, while Trump has 214 votes. CNN and number of other media outlets guarantee 253 electoral votes to Biden 253 and 213 to Trump.