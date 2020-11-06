Trump says he considers himself winner in US election if ‘legal votes’ counted

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump said he had won the 2020 presidential election in the United States if only legal votes are counted.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late - we are looking at them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late," Trump told reporters in the White House.

"I have already decisively won in many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few. These and many other victories despite historic election interference from big media, big money and big tech," the US leader continued.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.

According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival Joe Biden has 264.