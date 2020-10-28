Cuba registers its second coronavirus vaccine — agency

HAVANA, October 28. /TASS/. Cuba has officially registered another vaccine against the novel coronavirus, with trials expected to begin soon, the Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) reported on Tuesday.

The vaccine was named Soberana 02. The previous vaccine, Soberana 01, is already undergoing trials on about 700 volunteers. Final results of the research are expected to be published in January 2021.

A total of 6,678 coronavirus cases have so far been registered in Cuba, 128 of them fatal. More than 6,000 patients have already recovered.