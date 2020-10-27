Number of confirmed COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to over 51,100

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 51,149, or 0.5% of the country’s entire population of some ten million. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, for the past eight days is 1.25.

BAKU, October 27. /TASS/. As many as 663 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, or by 136 cases more than on the previous day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Tuesday.

"Nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 688.

A total of 41,693 coronavirus patients have recovered, or 81.5% of all coronavirus cases, with 283 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 8,768 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. A total of 1,308,048 people, or 13% of the entire population, have been tested for the coronavirus infection, including 9,700 in the past day.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The epidemic reached its peak at the beginning of the summer, with the biggest number of newly confirmed cases - 590 - being reported on June 24. The morbidity rate began to go down from mid-July, dropping to less than 100 cases a day on August 9. However it began to go up again in mid-August, with a dramatic growth being reported from October 9.

In view of the worsening epidemic situation, the country’s authorities have imposed a number of restrictions effective from October 19. A nationwide quarantine will stay in force until November 2.