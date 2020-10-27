Russia may see new rise in coronavirus cases in spring, expert says

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia may see a new rise in coronavirus cases in the late winter and early spring of 2021, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"If we make comparisons, there may be a rise in coronavirus cases and other respiratory infections in late February and early March, and probably in April," she said.

To date, 1,547,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,158,940 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,589 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.