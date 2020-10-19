Ukraine’s coronavirus cases exceed 300,000

KIEV, October 19. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 303,638, the country's National Security and Defense Council said on Monday.

As many as 4,766 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The country’s death toll rose by 66 to 5,673. As many as 1,112 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 126,489.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov at a briefing on Monday once again called on the country’s people to wash their hands, use sanitizers and keep social distancing.

A total of 2,815,833 PCR coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus case on March 3. The country went on lockdown on March 17. The Ukrainian government has recently extended quarantine measures until December 31.