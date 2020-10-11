US President Trump is no longer a coronavirus carrier — doctor

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is no longer an active carrier of the novel coronavirus, his physician Sean Conley said on Saturday in a statement, released by the White House press service.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk for others," the doctor said.

"Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms inproved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," Conley added. "In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads."

The doctor said he would continue to monitor the US president’s health as he returns to active schedule.

On October 2, Trump, 74, said that his wife Melania and he had tested positive for coronavirus. Later that day, the president arrived to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. On Monday, Trump left the hospital and returned to the White House.