Shots heard in Bishkek’s central square where rally is held

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. Shots have been heard from Bishkek’s central Ala-Too square, where a rally was underway, TASS reported from the scene on Friday.

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters had gathered in the square and later, supporters of his opponent, Sadyr Japarov, arrived.

Hundreds of Japarov’s supporters climbed the stage which Atambayev had spoken from ten minutes earlier. Two or three shots were fired. Then, Japarov’s supporters occupied the square, while Atambayev’s people went across Chui Avenue to the other side of the square.