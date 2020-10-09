Number of injuries during disorders in Kyrgyz capital rises to 1,218

According to the Health Ministry, 228 people were hospitalized. "One of them is currently in the intensive care unit," the agency noted. One rioter was killed during the clashes.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of parties that failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in central Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the presidential administration, the government, the mayor’s office and the prosecutor general’s office. Several structures were created with the participation of the opposition who proclaimed themselves the interim government with their own prime ministers. Public offices of all levels were seized in the republic, the unknown individuals assumed control over dozens of enterprises, mines, and other businesses. Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov numerous times urged all political forces to return within legal boundaries. On Friday, he signed the decree on the government’s resignation, although all members of the former cabinet, excluding the prime minister, will perform their duties until the new cabinet is named.