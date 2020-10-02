Armenia debunks Baku’s claims of use of Tochka-U missile systems

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia debunked Azerbaijani statement claiming that Yerevan uses Tochka-U tactical missile to target Azerbaijan, the Ministry's press service said Friday.

"The claims of Azerbaijani officials, alleging that Armenia fires Tochka-U systems at Azerbaijani territory, are lies and are false. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan has been attacking settlements near Vardenis with drones and artillery for several days already, not a single missile has been fired from Armenia at Azerbaijan yet," the Ministry said.

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiev stated earlier Friday that Armenia shells Azerbaijani settlements with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and Tochka-U tactical missiles.

According to Hajiev, the shelling of settlements along the contact line killed 20 and injured 50 civilians.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.