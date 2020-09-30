US senators asking Trump to investigate Navalny incident

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch (R, Idaho) and its Senior Democrat Bob Menendez (D, New Jersey) are calling on the Washington administration to launch an investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the committee’s press service reported Wednesday that the request is contained in a letter sent to US President Donald Trump.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.