WHO still has no data about coronavirus origin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) so far has no complete data on the coronavirus origins, whether it is natural or not, studies continues, Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said in an interview with TASS.

According to Kluge, this matter is being studied by the Chinese experts, and the WHO has been invited. "So this is ongoing and this is very important of course to find out. But I can say nothing more because this is ongoing and I don’t want to jeorpardize that very-very important process. The most important for this is we are a part of this," he said.

Touching on a possibility of a new pandemic, he noted, "The question is when. Because this one we also predicted and still we were caught off guard."

"So, the lesson there is not so much whether we will have another pandemic, but how to be better prepared," he stressed.