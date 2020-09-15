Belarusian lawmaker describes Putin-Lukashenko meeting as constructive

"My first impression is that the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere," he noted.

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. Monday’s meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was constructive, Chairman of the Belarusian House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament) Permanent Commission on International Affairs Andrei Savinykh said on Tuesday.

"The parties exchanged views on almost all issues of mutual interest. They discussed the situation in Belarus and determined common approaches to resolving it," the Belarusian lawmaker added.

"I would like to point out that our strategic ally, the Russian Federation, has adopted a very mature, balanced and well-considered position that goes like this: Belarusian society needs to resolve all post-election issues on its own, without external interference and influence," Savinykh noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday that Moscow remained committed to all agreements with Minsk, including the Collective Security Treaty. He also said that the Belarusian people needed to sort out the situation by themselves.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.