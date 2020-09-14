Putin says Lukashenko’s proposal on Belarusian constitutional amendments timely

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the proposal put forth by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko regarding amendments to the Belarusian constitution to be logical, timely and appropriate.

"We know about your proposal to begin the work on the constitution," Putin said during his talks with Lukashenko in Sochi. "I believe it is logical, timely and appropriate."

A relevant structure led by the deputy head of the Constitutional Court of Belarus has already been established in order to implement this idea, Putin noted.

"I am certain that, considering your experience of political work, the work on this track will be organized at the highest level as well, which will make it possible to achieve new frontiers in developing the country’s political system, meaning it will create conditions for further development," the Russian leader underscored.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.