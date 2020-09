MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not rule out that a snap presidential election might be held in the republic after a constitutional reform is complete, Editor-in-Chief of Govorit Moskva radio station Roman Babayan, who was among the Russian reporters who interviewed Lukashenko on Tuesday, informed.

"We are ready to hold a constitutional reform, and after that, I do not rule out a snap presidential election," Babayan quoted Lukashenko as saying.