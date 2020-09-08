Activists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov deported from Belarus, Ukrainian Interior Ministry says

KIEV, September 8. /TASS/. Members of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, who have arrived in Ukraine, were deported from their country, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

"They did not leave voluntarily. They were deported from their country," he wrote on Facebook, commenting on the Ukrainian Border Service’s statement about the arrival of Rodnenkov and Kravtsov.

According to Gerashchenko, activist Maria Kolesnikova was not deported from Belarus because "she took steps that made it impossible for her to cross the border." "[Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko is now personally responsible for her life and health," the Ukrainian deputy interior minister added.

The Ukrainian State Border Service said earlier that Rodnenkov and Kravtsov had arrived in Ukraine but Kolesnikova had not crossed the Ukraine-Belarus border. The Belarus-1 state TV channel, in turn, said on Telegram that Kolesnikova had been detained when trying to illegally cross the Belarus-Ukraine border.