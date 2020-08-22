Lukashenko orders military to react without warning to violations of western border

MINSK, August 22. / TASS /. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko ordered the leadership of the Ministry of Defense to react without warning to violations of the border in the western direction on Saturday. Lukashenko set this task before the Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin during his visit to the training ground near Grodno.

"There won't be a warning. We warned them. If they violate the state border, we react without warning," Lukashenko said. The broadcast was conducted by STV TV channel.

The Defense Minister reported to the President that NATO troops in Lithuania "are approaching the border, turning around and leaving." "But we see them. If on Sunday it is [the movement of forces] in our direction if this happens, then we will act in accordance with the situation," Khrenin said.

He also drew attention to the development of the situation inside the country. "The most difficult situation can develop in the western regions of the country, where a number of measures have been implemented for a long time to convince our population of their ethnic and cultural belonging to one of the closest neighbors of the Republic of Belarus," Khrenin said.

Also, according to him, "it is possible that destructive forces, supervised by the special services of Western countries, enter the territory of the western regions of Belarus, both by legal and illegal means to increase efforts to destabilize the situation." "At the same time, various provocations are possible to violate the airspace and the state border," the concluded.