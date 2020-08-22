Lukashenko urges military to take toughest measures to protect territorial integrity

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on the defense ministry’s leadership to take all measures on protecting the country’s territorial integrity, paying a special focus on its western part.

"We must first of all protect the western jewel in the crown of Belarus with the center in Grodno," Lukashenko said during his visit to a military firing range near Grodno, according to BelTA news agency.

The Belarusian leader urged "the toughest measures on protecting the country’s territorial integrity.".

Lukashenko said the scenario of color revolutions using the external factor is carried out against his country.

"Everything is clear. As we thought, everything is according to the plan of color revolutions with whipping up domestic political tensions in the country," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian leader, "the hallmark of the situation is that an external factor is used, which does not always happen."

"Usually, they whip up tensions inside and topple the authorities. But since the authorities are strong and put up tough resistance, they have used an external factor," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko believes that the Western countries’ support for the opposition is direct meddling in the Belarusian situation.

"This concerns sponsoring [the opposition] and pushing us to hold talks with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, it’s clear why they are doing this," the Belarusian leader said. According to Lukashenko, these steps and statements by Western countries are "direct interference in the situation in Belarus.".