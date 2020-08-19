US refusal makes it impossible to hold summit on Iran as proposed by Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The refusal of the United States to participate in an online summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany and Iran aimed to discuss issues of implementation the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program makes it impossible to hold it as envisioned and proposed by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"Indeed, the US rejection [of the idea] does not allow us to gather in this format as it was proposed from the start," he said, answering the corresponding question.