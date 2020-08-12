Belarus bans trade in pyrotechnics starting from August 12

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Belarussian Anti-Monopoly Control and Trade Ministry has outlawed wholesale and retail trade in pyrotechnic products starting from August 12, the news agency BelTA said on Wednesday.

"In connection with a resolution adopted by the Council of Ministers we are asking trade outlets to take urgent measures to enforce strict compliance with the aforesaid resolution and to prevent wholesale and retail trade in pyrotechnic products in the territory of Belarus," the ministry’s news release runs.

The ban is envisaged by the Council of Ministers’ resolution of August 11 on the circulation of pyrotechnic items, effective as of August 12.

Belarus on August 9 held a presidential election. After the results of exit polls were announced, mass protest demonstrations began in Minsk and some other cities. Clashes with police took place. Nighttime protests occurred on August 10 and 11. Some demonstrators hurled firecrackers and flares at law enforcers. According to the Interior Ministry, several thousand rioters were detained. At this point one fatality is reported. The Interior Ministry said the man "tried to throw an unidentified explosive device towards law enforcers," but "it exploded in his hand." The Health Ministry on Tuesday said more than 200 people injured during the unrest were in hospitals.

According to early returns available from the Belarussian Central Election Commission, the incumbent, Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the votes. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, regarded as his main rival collected 10.09%.