Suspected coordinators of mass protests detained in Minsk — Belarusian agency

According to the news agency, one of those detained had been staying at hotel "Belarus." He is believed to have coordinated the actions of three subordinates.

Protests flared up in Minsk after the results of the August 9 presidential election were announced. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his re-election with 80.08% of the votes, while his key rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% of the ballots cast. Several thousand people were detained after clashes with police, the Interior Ministry said. Dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.