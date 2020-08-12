Mobile web access is on again in Minsk after three-day interruption

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Mobile web access has been restored in Minsk after a three-day interruption, the quality of service on the whole has significantly improved, TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Around 6:30 am (same time in Moscow), users in Minsk began to receive previously undelivered text messages. The majority of sites were accessible, including news outlets. Mobile applications became available as well.

However, independent websites that were actively covering the events on the streets of Minsk and other Belarusian cities remain inaccessible. Websites of a number of human rights groups also are accessible intermittently.

The situation in downtown Minsk is calm. The traffic is unobstructed along Independence Avenue and Independence Square, there are no protesters in the streets.

The internet access in Minsk disappeared in the morning of the voting day in the presidential elections on August 9. According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, problems with web connection were caused by cyberattacks from abroad. During these three days mass protests were underway in Minsk due to the results of the vote according to which the victory went to Lukashenko.