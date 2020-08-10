Berlin considers important not to break dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, August 10. /TASS/. German government considers important not to cut off dialogue with Russia despite disagreements and complications in the relations, German Foreign Office Spokesperson Christopher ​​​​​​Burger said at a briefing on Monday, commenting on the upcoming visit of German top diplomat Heiko Maas to Russia on August 11.

"It is important for us not to cut off dialogue with Moscow during difficult time, especially for the bilateral relations," he said. The diplomat reiterated that in the recent years "there were significant problems" in the relations between Germany and Russia. He added that Berlin expects that "Russia will use constructively its influence in the world" to settle conflicts, for instance, in eastern Ukraine or in Libya.