Lukashenko guarantees election won’t spiral into chaos and civil war

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarus won’t be drawn into chaos and civil war after the election, President Alexander Lukashenko said after casting his vote on Sunday.

"The situation should not be underestimated but there are absolutely no grounds to say that starting from tomorrow the country will be drawn into chaos or any struggle, confrontation or any civil war. I tell you this sincerely and guarantee," Lukashenko said.

Meanwhile, the country’s authorities are considering "various options," the president noted.