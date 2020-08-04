More than 30 Lebanon Red Cross teams working at Beirut explosion site

"Beirut Port Explosion: more than 30 teams are responding to the explosion. Please make way to our ambulances!" the organization said via Twitter.

TASS, August 4. The Lebanese Red Cross has mobilized more than 30 response teams to mitigate consequences of the explosion that rocked Beirut port Tuesday.

The Lebanese Red Cross added that its hotline is receiving thousands of calls and urged citizens to seek help there only in case of urgent need.

Earlier, the organization said that dozens of people across the city were rushed to hospitals. "A lot of injured people were admitted, they are receiving urgent care," Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said. Meanwhile, Al Arabiya TV reported hundreds of injured people.

Earlier, a major explosion in Beirut’s seaport near the Lebanese navy base rocked the city. TASS reports that residential areas of the Lebanese capital were shaken by the explosion, leaving some buildings and offices damaged, while some facades were brought down by the shockwave. Moreover, at least 10 people died in the immediate aftermath.