Finland claims two Russian fighters intruded into its airspace

HELSINKI, July 28. /TASS/. Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets allegedly violated the country’s airspace.

"Two Su-27 fighters belonging to the Russian state are suspected of violating Finland’s airspace on July 28. This violation occurred in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland at about 14:00 local time (coincides with the Moscow time)," the Defense Ministry claimed.

Finland’s Border Guard Service is clarifying the situation, the ministry said.