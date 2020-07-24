Vaccination against coronavirus infection to be free of charge in Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Vaccination against the coronavirus infection in Moscow will be free of charge, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

"As soon as it (a vaccine - TASS) is available, we will launch an inoculation campaign," he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "Vaccination will be free at all out-patient medical establishments."

He also called for vaccinating against season flu to avoid two autumn-time epidemics simultaneously. "A lot of work is to be done. We are getting prepared for that," he added.