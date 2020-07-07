Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 172,000 in past day, WHO says

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 7, as many as 11,500,302 novel coronavirus cases and 535,759 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 172,512 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,419.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,915,551. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 94,711 and the number of deaths - by 1,712 and reached 266,736.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,809,848 and the number of fatalities is 200,651. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,688 and the number of deaths - by 413.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,187,620 cases and 28,102 fatalities as of July 7. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,900 and the number of deaths - by 536.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,877,238), Brazil (1,603,055), India (719,665), Russia (694,230), Peru (302,718), Chile (298,557), the United Kingdom (285,772), Mexico (256,848), Spain (251,789), and Iran (243,051).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.