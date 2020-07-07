Pandemic peak yet to be reached, says WHO head

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic still has not reached its peak globally, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva Tuesday.

According to him, the weekend saw 400,000 infections identified across the world. "The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic," he noted.

"There have now been 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 535,000 lives have been lost," the WHO head added. "While the number of deaths appears to have levelled off globally, in reality some countries have made significant progress in reducing the number of deaths, while in other countries deaths are still on the rise.".